Holiday thief makes off with thousands from beloved Etobicoke pub

A well-known Etobicoke pub is reeling after an early morning smash-and-grab saw a burglar make off with about $7,000 in cash, both right before Christmas and in the middle of an already brutal year.

Early Monday morning, Tyler Owens was woken up by a crash and a smash. Unlike Ebenezer Scrooge, it wasn’t a warning about a visit from three ghosts, but a burglar at the Old Sod pub which he co-owns.

“It was pretty disappointing,” Owens said.

He said along with about $7,000 in cash, the thief also damaged several doors and payment machines.

“We were trying so hard and then, why?” said co-owner Kyla Prior, holding back tears.

“All we have done is try to make this community better and that’s what we have done. We always have done. We’re the Old Sod.”

Prior and Owens said they have had to be creative during the pandemic to keep the Etobicoke mainstay going. Recently, the pair decided to start selling Christmas trees along with their take-out food orders.

“How can we connect with our customers and make it a holiday type of thing and still make some money to help us stay afloat?” said Owens.

The Old Sod has been selling Christmas trees to try to help pay the rent. Now it’s hoping a GoFundMe campaign will pick up the slack. Matthew Bingley/Global News

The Old Sod also has a tradition of opening up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so the trees were a natural fit.

“We gave them a reason to support us in a creative way instead of just, ‘Get your burger from here,'” he said.

Ironically, the Christmas trees were blocking Owens’ front door. After looking at security footage, he said he narrowly avoiding running straight into him.

“We would have completely ran into each other, which is maybe a good thing that we didn’t,” he said.

The money the thief took off with was about three-days-worth of tree sales the pair were counting on to cover their December rent.

“I know how important this place is for the community, so if the community could step in and help us,” said Prior.

The pair have launched a GoFundMe campaign and as of Tuesday afternoon, it has raised approximately $10,200.

Regulars to the pub, like Ian MacDonald, have been happy to pitch-in to help keep the Old Sod going. The original owners opened it in 1975 and MacDonald would like to spend many more years with them.

“Especially around this time of year gestures do count,” said MacDonald.

Former staff member Nadia Childs met her husband while working at the pub and had been hoping to celebrate her tenth anniversary there last summer.

“It’s a community staple in Etobicoke,” said Childs.

“I think anybody who grew up in the west end has spent some time at the Sod.”

Were it not for the trees blocking his door, Owens said he likely would have run right into the thief. Submitted: Tyler Owens

After hearing about the theft, Childs and her husband came down to the Bloor West location to help out by purchasing some pub merch.

“They’re hurting and it’s the complete opposite of what we need right now,” she said.

While the Grinch eventually returned his ill-gotten gains, Prior and Owens hope officers will return theirs. Several security cameras caught the thief in the act and the Toronto Police Service is investigating. You could say Prior has a special Christmas wish this year.

“This arrogant guy who thought he could walk away with the old Sod’s Christmas, not gonna happen,” Childs said.

Kyla Prior and Tyler Owens have been trying to recover after a thief broke into their pub and made off with their holiday cash. Matthew Bingley/Global News