What’s open and closed in Barrie, Ont., for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s 2020-2021

Editor’s note: As of writing, the Simcoe Muskoka region remains in Ontario’s COVID-19 red-control zone, while York Region is in the grey-lockdown category. In the case of a further lockdown, information in this article may be outdated.

Families in Barrie, Ont., will be celebrating the holidays differently this year as the region continues to remain in Ontario’s COVID-19 red-control zone.

In Barrie, gatherings are limited to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors as officials have urged Ontarians to celebrate the holidays with their households only.

Meanwhile, Simcoe County’s adjacent York Region still remains in Ontario’s COVID-19 grey-lockdown zone.

While many businesses currently face stringent restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will also have altered hours on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s. Here’s what to expect:

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24):

Beer Store locations in Barrie will close at 6 p.m.

The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.

The Barrie landfill will close at 12 p.m.

Barrie city hall will close at 12 p.m.

Georgian Mall is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, stores and services in Upper Canada Mall are closed unless they’ve been deemed essential. Some stores are also offering curbside and storefront pickup. The mall’s hours on Christmas Eve are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zehrs locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule

Christmas Day (Dec. 25):

What’s closed:

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO stores

Zehrs locations

Barrie city hall

Many restaurants and bars

Upper Canada Mall

Georgian Mall

TangerOutlets Cookstown

The Barrie Library

The Barrie landfill

There will be no Canada Post mail collection/distribution

There will be no Barrie Transit service

There will be no curbside pickup in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later for this week

What’s open:

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

Boxing Day (Dec. 26):

What’s open:

Beer Stores locations on Anne Street South, Bayfield Street, Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

Georgian Mall, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Zehrs locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie Transit will operate on a regular Saturday schedule

Due to COVID-19, stores and services in Upper Canada Mall are closed unless they’ve been deemed essential. Some stores are also offering curbside and storefront pickup. The mall’s hours on Boxing Day are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What’s closed:

LCBO store locations

Barrie city hall

The Barrie Library

The Barrie landfill

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

Dec. 28:

Barrie city hall will be closed

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31):

All Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m.

Georgian Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, stores and services in Upper Canada Mall are closed unless they’ve been deemed essential. Some stores are also offering curbside and storefront pickup. The mall’s New Year’s Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zehrs locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Barrie Library will close at 1 p.m.

The Barrie landfill will close at 12 p.m.

Barrie city hall will close at 12 p.m.

There will be regular weekday service for Barrie Transit, with no extended evening service, but it will be free to ride transit from 5 p.m. to the end of service

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)

What’s closed:

All Beer Store locations

All LCBO stores

Barrie city hall

The Barrie landfill

Georgian Mall

Some restaurants and bars

TangerOutlets Cookstown

The Barrie Library

Zehrs locations

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

There will be no Barrie Transit service

There will be no curbside collection in Barrie. Collection will occur one day later for this week

What’s open:

Due to COVID-19, stores and services in Upper Canada Mall are closed unless they’ve been deemed essential. Some stores are also offering curbside and storefront pickup. The mall’s hours on New Year’s Day are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

