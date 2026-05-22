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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 22, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    Canada offers swimming lessons to new immigrants

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Canada

Drowning deaths of mother and son: Quebec coroner emphasizes swimming lessons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pool and Water Safety'
Pool and Water Safety
The warm, summer-like weather we've been having and look forward to this weekend and in weeks to come, means Montrealers will be enjoying their backyard pools more and heading to the lake or beach to cool off. It is also a time when people need to be reminded about backyard pool and open water safety as we have already seen several fatal drownings in the province this Spring. Montreal Institute of Swimming founder Adam di Fulvio joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with everything you need to know for a safe swimming season – Jun 18, 2025
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A Quebec coroner is emphasizing the importance of swimming lessons in a report into the drownings of a mother and her three-year-old son.

The report says the 34-year-old woman was spending time near the pool at her Montreal home last June when her three-year-old son fell into the deep end while chasing a ball.

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The mother jumped in after her child despite not knowing how to swim, and both drowned.

Coroner Edgard Nassif noted that neither were wearing flotation devices, and that the pool’s cloudy water made them harder for nearby family members to spot.

Nassif wrote that while 95 per cent of Canadian-born people know how to swim, the rate is much lower among newcomers and young children.

The coroner recommended that officials in Montreal continue to encourage residents to take swimming lessons, and stressed that people around pools need to be supervised by someone who can swim.

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