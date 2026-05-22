Botched RCMP investigation in N.S. echoes experience of violence survivors: therapist

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A Halifax trauma therapist says a watchdog report on a botched Nova Scotia RCMP sexual assault investigation echoes what she hears from victims of gender-based violence.

Kristina Fifield says survivors of such violence still report being dismissed or not believed by police when they reach out for help, years after Susan Butlin’s killing.

In 2017, Butlin was murdered in the rural community of Bayhead, N.S., along the northern coast of mainland Nova Scotia, by a neighbour who she reported having sexually assaulted her.

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Ernie Ross (Junior) Duggan shot Butlin inside her home about a month after she reported the sexual assault to police.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission report released Thursday says the RCMP mishandled every aspect of Butlin’s case, including by dismissing her pleas for help in the days leading up to her killing.

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Dan Morrow, Nova Scotia RCMP assistant commissioner and commanding officer, said Thursday police failed Butlin and their investigation was inadequate.

Morrow says that since Butlin’s murder, the RCMP have updated training for sexual assault investigations and modified supervision and oversight protocols for those cases.