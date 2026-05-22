Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Botched RCMP investigation in N.S. echoes experience of violence survivors: therapist

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2026 11:59 am
1 min read
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax trauma therapist says a watchdog report on a botched Nova Scotia RCMP sexual assault investigation echoes what she hears from victims of gender-based violence.

Kristina Fifield says survivors of such violence still report being dismissed or not believed by police when they reach out for help, years after Susan Butlin’s killing.

In 2017, Butlin was murdered in the rural community of Bayhead, N.S., along the northern coast of mainland Nova Scotia, by a neighbour who she reported having sexually assaulted her.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ernie Ross (Junior) Duggan shot Butlin inside her home about a month after she reported the sexual assault to police.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission report released Thursday says the RCMP mishandled every aspect of Butlin’s case, including by dismissing her pleas for help in the days leading up to her killing.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan Morrow, Nova Scotia RCMP assistant commissioner and commanding officer, said Thursday police failed Butlin and their investigation was inadequate.

Morrow says that since Butlin’s murder, the RCMP have updated training for sexual assault investigations and modified supervision and oversight protocols for those cases.

Click to play video: 'RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case'
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices