3rd teen charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Toronto tow truck driver

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in May is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Panorama Court, near Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, on May 14 for reports of a shooting.

Police said 23-year-old Hashim Kinani was found in a tow truck with gunshot wounds and he died a short time later.

Officers said a second man was shot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, police arrested a teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to his age.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he has also been charged with attempted murder.

On May 21, just a week after Kinani was killed, two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, surrendered to police and were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

— With files from Nick Westoll.

