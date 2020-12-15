Menu

Crime

3rd teen charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Toronto tow truck driver

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 1:29 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto police identify tow truck driver shot to death in west end' Toronto police identify tow truck driver shot to death in west end
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police identify tow truck driver shot to death in west end. As Catherine McDonald reports, dramatic video captured the moments after Hashim Kinani was allegedly targeted in a shooting – May 15, 2020

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in May is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Panorama Court, near Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, on May 14 for reports of a shooting.

Police said 23-year-old Hashim Kinani was found in a tow truck with gunshot wounds and he died a short time later.

Read more: 23-year-old Toronto tow truck driver fatally shot, teen wanted for 1st-degree murder: police

Officers said a second man was shot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, police arrested a teen, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act due to his age.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he has also been charged with attempted murder.

Read more: 2 teens charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of Toronto tow truck driver

On May 21, just a week after Kinani was killed, two teenagers, aged 15 and 17, surrendered to police and were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

— With files from Nick Westoll.

Click to play video 'Police arrest 20 tow-truck drivers allegedly involved in violent GTA turf war' Police arrest 20 tow-truck drivers allegedly involved in violent GTA turf war
Police arrest 20 tow-truck drivers allegedly involved in violent GTA turf war – May 26, 2020
