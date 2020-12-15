Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Province commits $200K to new Wilkie, Sask. group home

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 10:34 am
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing $200,000 for the construction of a new group home for Prairie Branches in Wilkie.
The Government of Saskatchewan is committing $200,000 for the construction of a new group home for Prairie Branches in Wilkie. Courtesy / Prairie Branches

Wilkie, Sask., is getting a new group home that will house five people with intellectual disabilities, with the province committing $200,000 to its construction.

“Our community partners play a large role in creating inclusive and accessible communities in Saskatchewan,” said Ryan Domotor, Cut Knife-Turtleford MLA.

Read more: Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan

“I want to thank Prairie Branches for their commitment to supporting people with intellectual disabilities in our province and for providing quality group home services.”

The group home will be part of Prairie Branches, whose services are present in Wilkie, Unity, Biggar and Keerobert.

Prairie Branches supports 32 people living in their group homes, 14 people in their supported living program, 55 in day programs, and 30 in vocational settings.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to have this wonderful addition to our growing agency,” said Eunice Washkowsky, Prairie Branches executive director.

Read more: People with disabilities, autism carry a heavier pandemic burden, advocates say

“Prairie Branches strives to provide quality care and support for the residents and participants in our programs. Thank you to all of the government agencies, the government of Saskatchewan, SARC and the Town of Wilkie for partnering with us.  This initiative is essential for enhancing the lives of adults with disabilities for many years to come.”

The new group home in Wilkie falls in line with the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy which aims to provide top-notch living situations for people with intellectual disabilities.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan' Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan
Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan – Apr 9, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentGroup HomeWilkieSaskatchewan Disability StrategyIntellecutal DisabilitesPrairie BranchesWilkie News
Flyers
More weekly flyers