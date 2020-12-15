Province commits $200K to new Wilkie, Sask. group home

Send this page to someone via email

Wilkie, Sask., is getting a new group home that will house five people with intellectual disabilities, with the province committing $200,000 to its construction.

“Our community partners play a large role in creating inclusive and accessible communities in Saskatchewan,” said Ryan Domotor, Cut Knife-Turtleford MLA.

“I want to thank Prairie Branches for their commitment to supporting people with intellectual disabilities in our province and for providing quality group home services.”

The group home will be part of Prairie Branches, whose services are present in Wilkie, Unity, Biggar and Keerobert.

Prairie Branches supports 32 people living in their group homes, 14 people in their supported living program, 55 in day programs, and 30 in vocational settings.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are pleased to have this wonderful addition to our growing agency,” said Eunice Washkowsky, Prairie Branches executive director.

“Prairie Branches strives to provide quality care and support for the residents and participants in our programs. Thank you to all of the government agencies, the government of Saskatchewan, SARC and the Town of Wilkie for partnering with us. This initiative is essential for enhancing the lives of adults with disabilities for many years to come.”

The new group home in Wilkie falls in line with the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy which aims to provide top-notch living situations for people with intellectual disabilities.

1:11 Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan Coronavirus: Support continues for those with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan – Apr 9, 2020