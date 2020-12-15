Menu

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces member from Winnipeg missing off the coast of California

By Corey Callaghan Global News
HMCS Winnipeg seen in North Vancouver on July 1, 2019.
HMCS Winnipeg seen in North Vancouver on July 1, 2019. Simon Little / Global News

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces is missing off the coast of California as officials believe he fell overboard from the HMSC Winnipeg.

It’s believed it happened early Monday about 1,000 kilometres west of San Francisco.

Master Sailor Duane Earle of Winnipeg wasn’t reported missing until later in the day. The ship then turned around and started conducting a search.

Read more: CAF Cyclone helicopter crashed ‘at low altitude, was unrecoverable,’ report finds

Members of HMSC Winnipeg, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, and the U.S. Coast Guard are taking part in the search.

Earle’s family has been notified and are being offered support by the Canadian Armed Forces.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the devastating news that Master Sailor Duane Earle, a Boatswain with HMCS Winnipeg is missing. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, shipmates and the entire Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces,” said Gen. Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, in a statement.

Read more: Body of Capt. Jennifer Casey, fallen member of Snowbirds, returns to Halifax on Sunday

HMCS Winnipeg is returning to its base in B.C. from the Asia-Pacific region after completing Operations Projection and Neon. The crew has been deployed since September.

CAF said an investigation will be looking into how this happened and will release more information in the near future.

