Canadian Armed Forces member from Winnipeg missing off the coast of California

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces is missing off the coast of California as officials believe he fell overboard from the HMSC Winnipeg.

It’s believed it happened early Monday about 1,000 kilometres west of San Francisco.

Master Sailor Duane Earle of Winnipeg wasn’t reported missing until later in the day. The ship then turned around and started conducting a search.

Members of HMSC Winnipeg, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter, and the U.S. Coast Guard are taking part in the search.

Earle’s family has been notified and are being offered support by the Canadian Armed Forces.

We are dedicating all available resources to search for Master Sailor Duane Earle, who went overboard, in hopes of bringing him home. During these difficult times, I keep his family & friends in my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/WTRdcauHWS — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) December 15, 2020

“It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of the devastating news that Master Sailor Duane Earle, a Boatswain with HMCS Winnipeg is missing. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, shipmates and the entire Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces,” said Gen. Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, in a statement.

HMCS Winnipeg is returning to its base in B.C. from the Asia-Pacific region after completing Operations Projection and Neon. The crew has been deployed since September.

CAF said an investigation will be looking into how this happened and will release more information in the near future.

Winnipeggers thoughts and prayers are with @HMCSWinnipeg and the family and friends of Master Sailor Duane Earle. @RoyalCanNavy 🇨🇦 https://t.co/FthJBCBrga — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 15, 2020