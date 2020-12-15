Menu

Crime

Final witness in Toronto van attack trial likely to finish testimony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 6:15 am
Click to play video 'Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game' Forensic psychiatrist who assessed Alek Minassian says he described Toronto van attack like video game
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, Dr. Alexander Westphal said Alek Minassian was not psychotic but due to autism his thinking was similar to psychosis. – Dec 1, 2020

TORONTO — The final witness in Toronto’s van attack trial is expected to finish testifying today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian knew his actions were morally wrong.

Woodside says Minassian really wanted to commit the attack and also wanted to become infamous.

Read more: Alek Minassian set aside thoughts of victims like sexual predator, psychiatrist tells trial

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
