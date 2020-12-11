Menu

Crime

Forensic psychiatrist retained by prosecution to continue testimony at Toronto van attack trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 6:11 am
Click to play video 'Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says' Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says
WATCH ABOVE: Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal'; expert says. Bioethicist Kerry Bowman shares insight on the ethical concerns surrounding the statements by a psychiatrist in the Toronto van attack trial of Alek Minassian. – Nov 17, 2020

TORONTO — The prosecution’s final witness in Toronto’s van attack trial will continue his testimony today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian told him he believed he would fail in life so he committed the attack that killed 10 people as a way to make his mark in the world.

He says Minassian was particularly worried he would fail at at the job he had lined up for the end of April.

Read more: ‘His goal was to be remembered forever:’ Psychiatrist says of Alek Minassian

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

Trending Stories

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Story continues below advertisement

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Click to play video 'Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial' Angry reaction to autism defence claims in Alek Minassian trial
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Van AttackAlek MinassianVan AttackYonge Street Van AttackAlek Minassian TrialForensic PsychiatristScott Woodside
