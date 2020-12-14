MiWay, GO Transit buses moving to new terminal at Etobicoke’s Kipling Station beginning on Jan. 4

Send this page to someone via email

For commuters who currently travel to and from Mississauga by MiWay buses at Islington subway station will need to adjust their commutes as of early 2021 with the opening of the Kipling bus terminal.

Metrolinx, the organization that oversees GO Transit, announced MiWay and GO Transit buses will be redirected to the new Subway Crescent facility, located on the north of Kipling GO train station and just west of Kipling subway station, on Jan. 4.

In total, 15 bus routes will be redirected to the Kipling bus terminal from Islington subway station except for one (26 Burnhamthorpe, which will stop on the street outside of Islington station).

GO Transit buses are set to begin serving the station later in 2021.

There is an elevated bridge connecting the GO train station platforms to the new terminal and there will be a below-ground pedestrian tunnel from the subway station.

The new terminal has washrooms, bike parking and indoor waiting areas.

The project was first announced in 2017 under the previous provincial government and construction began in 2018.

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, several MiWay routes will be revised to end at the new Kipling Bus Terminal located in Toronto at Subway Cres and Dundas St. These routes will no longer travel to Islington Subway Transit Terminal. Learn more at https://t.co/eIe0NnObnN pic.twitter.com/KBupjWimGa — Customer Service (@MiWayHelps) December 14, 2020