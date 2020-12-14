2 people to be sentenced in new year for sex crimes in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man who pleaded guilty to sex offences involving an underage girl is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Gary Lippa was arrested in February 2018 after he made deceptive arrangements to meet a teenaged girl, then enticed her away from her caregivers before assaulting her.

Lippa pleaded guilty in February 2019 to making, distributing or publishing child pornography, child luring and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb 19.

Cyprien Mudenge, a massage therapist, will also be sentenced in 2021.

The 55-year-old man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a client in November 2018 after he inappropriately touched a woman during her massage.

It was the first time the victim, who cannot be named in order to protect her identity, had received a massage from him at a Lethbridge business.

The judge-alone trial wrapped up at the end of October and he was found guilty last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced in a Lethbridge courtroom on March 22.