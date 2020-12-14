Coronavirus: London, Ont., businesses feeling the impact of move to red zone

Send this page to someone via email

As London, Ont., enters the first day of the red level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, local businesses are having to adapt quickly.

The province announced Friday that a week after entering the orange level, London would be moving into the red zone starting Monday.

With this move comes many new restrictions for local restaurants, fitness facilities and others.

Joelle Lees, owner of Michaels on the Thames, said the change was hard to hear when restaurant owners are trying to do everything they can to follow the rules.

“It’s disheartening for restaurants and small business because December is almost 20 per cent of my yearly revenue,” Lees said.

Story continues below advertisement

Lees said it’s not only hard on them but her employees, who also count on this time of year to make more money.

At its busiest, she said the restaurant can seat 202 people, and under the orange zone was allowed to have a maximum of 50 patrons. Under the new framework, however, that number drops to 10.

Singing, dancing and live music performances are also prohibited.

Before the pandemic, Lees said they had a staff of 40 people, which dropped to 26 when they reopened in June, but said now it’s going to be even lower.

Throughout the pandemic, she said customers have been very supportive by ordering takeout, but facing another 28 days in red with the potential to go into a full lockdown, she wonders if they will come out of this.

“You can’t help but wonder whether you can come back,” she said.

For now, she is encouraging everyone to support local restaurants by ordering from them directly instead of using apps.

Under the new restrictions, a maximum of 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors can take part in gym and fitness studio classes. Ten people are allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment — down from a maximum of 50 under the orange level.

Story continues below advertisement

Each class, organized program or organized activity must take place in a separate room or outdoor area, the MLHU says.

Team sports practices or games are prohibited, though training is still allowed.

Activities that are “likely to result in individuals coming within (two metres) of each other are not permitted.”

Randi Diaz, the manager of Forest City Fitness in London, said going into the red zone is something they were preparing for.

“From the very beginning of this spread, we knew when we reopened in July we would need to be above board with everything we are doing,” she said.

“We are disappointed, but as a community, everyone will do their best.”

Diaz said for many people, the gym can be an escape. Because of this, she said they are focused on ensuring people can still feel that way and not feel stressed with all of the rules in place.

There are no changes under the red level from the orange level for personal care services like hairdressers besides the fact people can no longer remove their masks for things like beard trimmings.

With #LdnOnt now under Red #COVID19 restrictions, it’s time for all of us to support small business like never before. Going forward, we have only 3 options: stay where we are, go to ‘grey/lockdown,’ or go back to Orange. Let’s work together to achieve the latter. We can do this. — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) December 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Entering into the red zone, Mayor Ed Holder sent out a tweet calling for Londoners to support local businesses.

“it’s time for all of us to support small businesses like never before,” he wrote.

“Going forward, we have only 3 options: stay where we are, go to ‘grey/lockdown,’ or go back Orange.”

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel Global News

4:14 What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic What campus life is like during the coronavirus pandemic – Oct 2, 2020