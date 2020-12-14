Coronavirus: 3 active COVID-19 cases at Fleming College; cases remain at 247 for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Fleming College in Peterborough is now reporting three active cases of COVID-19 on Monday following another new case reported on Sunday.

According to the college, Peterborough Public Health notified it of a third positive case at the Sutherland campus in the city’s west end. It’s not stated if the individual is a student or staff member.

The individual last was on campus on Dec. 10 and then subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Fleming stated.

“Our Health and Safety Department continues to support the Peterborough Public Health Unit while they complete the risk assessment and contact tracing investigation,” the college stated. “As per normal protocol, the local public health unit contacts directly, any individual they deem to be at elevated risk. If you have not been contacted, you have not been deemed to be at elevated risk.”

The college previously reported two positive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 8. One individual who was last on campus Dec. 4 felt ill on Dec. 6 and tested positive on Dec. 8, the college reports. Fleming also learned on Dec. 8 of a second individual who last attended the Sutherland campus on Dec. 3 who tested positive.

There was also a previous case reported on Nov. 27.

On Monday, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases in its jurisdiction. Active cases remain at 19 among the 247 cases reported since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March. There have been five COVID-19-related deaths — two in April and three during the 41-day outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care, which was declared over on Friday.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

