Labour minister promises answers on London, Ont., building collapse

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says his ministry is “going to move mountains” to get answers as soon as possible regarding the fatal tragedy at 555 Teeple Terr.

On Friday, two construction workers died and several others were injured after a four-storey building at a worksite in southwest London suffered a partial collapse.

The victims have been identified as Henry Harder, 26, of Tillsonburg and John Martens, 21, of Langton.

“This has been on all of our minds and in our hearts over the weekend,” McNaughton said on London Live with Mike Stubbs.

While he was unable to provide a timeline for when the investigation will be complete, McNaughton says engineers are currently on site at 555 Teeple Terr. as they continue to look into what caused the partial collapse.

“It will be a thorough investigation, but I can commit and promise to those workers and to the entire community of London and southwestern Ontario that we’re going to get them answers.”

Few other details have been provided regarding the investigation into the partial collapse. The worksite at 555 Teeple Terr. was intended to open next year as the Nest on Wonderland, a set of luxury apartments.

In a statement attached to the Nest’s website over the weekend, president Michelle Doornbosch said her company is, “cooperating fully with the regulatory authorities as they carry out their investigation.”

“As we learn more about the incident and the investigation progresses, we are committed to keeping you and the members of the community up to date,” Doornbosch said.

A memorial grows outside the worksite on 555 Teeple Terr. where two construction workers died following the partial collapse for a four-storey building. Andrew Graham / Global News

During a routine media briefing related to the city’s local COVID-19 response, London Mayor Ed Holder opened with a reflection on last week’s partial collapse.

“I want the families to know this… you’re not alone. Londoners are thinking of you and our community wraps its arms around you,” Holder said.

A private funeral service for Harder, one of two people who died during Friday’s partial collapse, is set to take place on Tuesday at the Lighthouse Gospel Church in Port Burwell.

Lighthouse Gospel Church will also hold a private funeral service for Martens on Thursday.

