Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Toronto company fined $150K for 2018 job site death in Central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:22 pm
Ontario's Ministry of Labour has issued a large fine to a Toronto company after a worker died at a job site at a residential building at 57 Forest Ave. in Hamilton in October of 2018.
A Toronto construction company has been fined $150,000 in connection to a job site death in 2018 at a residential building in Central Hamilton.

A Hamilton justice of the peace imposed the cash fine after a Ministry of Labour investigation revealed a worker was not protected by a guardrail or travel restraint system while on the roof of a 13-storey residential building at 57 Forest Ave. near John Street south.

The ministry said the death was tied to the restoration of balconies performed from a suspended swing stage. The fall happened while two workers were doing measurements for the location of a new beam on the building.

The pair were not wearing any sort of fall protection equipment, according to the ministry.

Investigators say the fallen worker inadvertently walked off the edge of the building while extending a measuring tape.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act requires protection equipment when working at a height of more than three metres.

Etobicoke construction and restoration company Welldone Inc. pleaded guilty in the matter.

