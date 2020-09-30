Firefighters knock down blaze at industrial building in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Part of an industrial building was destroyed in an early morning fire in Hamilton on Wednesday, according to Hamilton Fire.

Crews were called out to the blaze at Parkdale Avenue – north of Barton Street – just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames before the roof collapsed.

“Due to rapidly changing conditions along with reports of a compromised roof structure, the interior crews were forced to back out,” said Chief Dave Cunliffe.

“As the crews were exiting the building heavy fire broke through the roof.”

The blaze was knocked down around 6 a.m., according to Cunliffe.

“Damage to the involved units is significant including a furniture business, a micro brewery and a food wholesaler,” Cunliffe said.

“There is also heavy smoke damage to the units on either side.”

The ministry of the environment and the Ontario fire marshal’s office have made visits to the site.

No injuries have been reported.

Cunliffe was not sure of the cost of the damage but suggests it will be in the millions of dollars.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene for most of Wednesday to extinguish hot spots.

