Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters knock down blaze at industrial building in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton Fire battle a blaze at an industrial complex on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020.
Hamilton Fire battle a blaze at an industrial complex on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020. @HamiltonFireDep

Part of an industrial building was destroyed in an early morning fire in Hamilton on Wednesday, according to Hamilton Fire.

Crews were called out to the blaze at Parkdale Avenue – north of Barton Street – just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames before the roof collapsed.

“Due to rapidly changing conditions along with reports of a compromised roof structure, the interior crews were forced to back out,” said Chief Dave Cunliffe.

“As the crews were exiting the building heavy fire broke through the roof.”

Read more: Firefighters battle blaze at industrial building in central Hamilton

The blaze was knocked down around 6 a.m., according to Cunliffe.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Damage to the involved units is significant including a furniture business, a micro brewery and a food wholesaler,” Cunliffe said.

“There is also heavy smoke damage to the units on either side.”

The ministry of the environment and the Ontario fire marshal’s office have made visits to the site.

No injuries have been reported.

Cunliffe was not sure of the cost of the damage but suggests it will be in the millions of dollars.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene for most of Wednesday to extinguish hot spots.

Click to play video 'Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes' Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton FireHamilton newsBarton StreetHamilton firefightersParkdale Avenueparkdale avenue northrennie streetbuilding fire on barton streetbuilding fire on parkdale avenuefire on barton streetfire on parkdale avenuegoggin avenueindsutrial fire on parkdale avenueindutrial fire in hamilton
Flyers
More weekly flyers