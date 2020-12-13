Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

GoFundMe campaign launched for father of newborn killed in London, Ont., building collapse

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 13, 2020 9:49 am
The GoFundMe page says Henry Harder leaves behind his wife and their three-week old baby. .
The GoFundMe page says Henry Harder leaves behind his wife and their three-week old baby. . GoFundMe

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a worker killed in Friday’s partial building collapse in southwest London, Ont.

Henry Harder was one of two people who died in the accident, which happened just before noon at 555 Teeple Terrace., the site of Nest on Wonderland, which is currently under construction.

Five others were also injured.

Read more: 2 dead, 4 in hospital following building collapse in southwest London, Ont.

The GoFundMe page says Harder leaves behind his wife and their three-week-old baby.

Trending Stories

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 500 people donated a total of over $47,000, surpassing the goal of $25,000.

Story continues below advertisement

All money will go directly to the family, according to the page.

Click to play video 'Several people trapped after 4-story wall collapses at London, Ont., construction site' Several people trapped after 4-story wall collapses at London, Ont., construction site
Several people trapped after 4-story wall collapses at London, Ont., construction site
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonConstructionGoFundMecollapseBuilding Collapsepartial building collapse555 Teeple London555 Teeple TerraceGoFundMe partial building collapseThe Nest on Wonderland
Flyers
More weekly flyers