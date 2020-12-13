GoFundMe campaign launched for father of newborn killed in London, Ont., building collapse

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family of a worker killed in Friday’s partial building collapse in southwest London, Ont.

Henry Harder was one of two people who died in the accident, which happened just before noon at 555 Teeple Terrace., the site of Nest on Wonderland, which is currently under construction.

Five others were also injured.

The GoFundMe page says Harder leaves behind his wife and their three-week-old baby.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 500 people donated a total of over $47,000, surpassing the goal of $25,000.

All money will go directly to the family, according to the page.

