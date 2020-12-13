Body of man trapped in London, Ont., building collapse has been recovered

Send this page to someone via email

The city of London confirmed Sunday morning that emergency responders recovered the body of a worker who died after a building partially collapsed in southwest London, Ont. on Friday.

The recovery which happed just before midnight Saturday was a team effort between London Police Service, London Fire Department, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and the city of London. As well, a private demolition company that was contracted to support the work.

“Earlier recovery efforts were slowed because the building was unstable following the collapse,” the city said in a statement.

“Portions of the building were carefully dismantled until the structure was stable enough to recover the individual without putting emergency workers at risk,” the statement read.

The partial collapse occurred just before 12 p.m. on Friday at 555 Teeple Terrace., the site of Nest on Wonderland, which is currently under construction.

Its website described the building as “brand new premium apartments” under construction in southwest London, set to open in spring or summer 2021.

Officials confirmed Friday evening that the person trapped was dead and that crews had not been able to remove the body.

Two people died and four others remain in hospital following the collapse.

Police confirm that a sixth person was assessed at the scene with minor injuries and not transported to a hospital.

Of the five people transported to hospital, the city said two are in fair condition, one is in serious condition, one is in critical condition and one died.

One of the contractors on the site, East Elgin Concrete Forming Limited (EECFL), has since confirmed that the two deceased workers are their employees.

“Our hearts go out to the affected workers, their families, friends and co-workers,” said Tyson Van Leeuwen, president of EECFL.

“The safety of our employees, contractors and our community is the number one priority at East Elgin Concrete Forming.”

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time but the Nest on Wonderland said an investigation is ongoing and that the company is co-operating fully with the regulatory authorities.

“We are devastated by this incident, and our thoughts remain with the affected workers, their families, friends and co-workers,” Michelle Doornbosch, president, Nest on Wonderland, said in a statement.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our employees, contractors and the community in which we work and live.”

Wonderland Road, between Commissioners Road and Springbank Drive, has since reopened.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel, Andrew Graham, and Nick Westoll Global News and the Canadian Press