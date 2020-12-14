COVID-19 infractions lead to hundreds of warnings, 38 tickets issued by Edmonton peace officers

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of warnings and dozens of tickets were handed out in Edmonton this past weekend amid new mandatory province-wide restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 spread.

Last week, new rules came into effect which ban all outdoor social gatherings in Alberta. A province-wide mask mandate also came into effect last Tuesday.

On Sunday, additional measures came into effect which limit retail and grocery stores, as well as shopping malls, to 15 per cent of their fire capacity.

The City of Edmonton said its enforcement officers are focused on public indoor and outdoor spaces.

Between Dec. 11 and 13, community peace officers patrolled 200 locations and issued 245 warnings and 36 tickets. The City of Edmonton said all of the tickets were issued for failing to wear a mask or face covering.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the same three days, municipal enforcement officers also patrolled 34 locations, mainly shopping malls. The city said 20,000 people were reported at these locations and a 99 per cent compliance rate was found when it comes to the face coverings bylaw. In these instances, officers issued 148 warnings and two tickets. Both of the tickets were for failing to wear a mask or face covering.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officers also patrolled Snow Valley but no tickets or warnings were issued.

0:56 Kenney says regional approach to COVID-19 is ‘not a viable option right now’ Kenney says regional approach to COVID-19 is ‘not a viable option right now’

As of Sunday, all restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes must also close to dine-in service. Takeout is still allowed.

All entertainment venues, recreation facilities, casinos, personal and wellness services are also mandated to be closed.

The latest COVID-19 restrictions are set to be in place for at least four weeks.

Story continues below advertisement