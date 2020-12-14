Menu

Canada

Few children, teens diagnosed with COVID-19, but many suffering emotionally, mentally: study

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Global News

A research project called Encore, surveying parents with children ages two to 17, shows that very few have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but many of them are suffering mentally and emotionally from the pandemic.

Researchers questioned parents representing 1,000 children in Beaconsfield and the Plateau.

Fifty-seven per cent say they’re concerned about their child’s mental and emotional health.

Read more: New study to track coronavirus infection rates among Montreal-area children

Also, 54 per cent say their children are less physically active, and 36 per cent are spending less time outside.

Screen time is also up substantially — 48 per cent of children are said to be getting more time on screen for recreational purposes.

“Now, instead of going outside to play with friends, they’re online playing video games, which we normally wouldn’t be letting them play,” said Erin Morehouse, whose four children participated in the study.

Read more: Pre-K kids feeling COVID-19 stress, study finds

Morehouse said it’s been difficult to see her children unable to participate in their regular activities.

It’s a sentiment echoed by another West Island parent.

“My daughter used to be involved in swimming lessons, karate, we were thinking of getting her in a music class — obviously that’s all been thrown by the wayside because of COVID,” said Travis Chalmers, whose daughter participated in the study.

“We’re trying to keep her busy at home, but there’s only so much we can do.”

Researchers are hoping the study will help health authorities determine prevention strategies in schools, daycares and neighbourhoods.

Read more: Most Quebec parents find children’s mental health impacted by coronavirus crisis: survey

“And so it’s thinking about what are some strategies that could be put into place while we wait for hopefully more normalcy to return,” said project lead Kate Zinszer.

Researchers are continuing to recruit parents and children in Montreal North and Hochelaga-Maissoneuve.

The study also uses blood tests to determine whether children and teens have antibodies of the virus. Those preliminary results should be available next month.

Click to play video 'Ask an Expert: Mental health over the holiday season' Ask an Expert: Mental health over the holiday season
Ask an Expert: Mental health over the holiday season – Dec 6, 2020
