Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New study to track coronavirus infection rates among Montreal area children

By The Staff Global News
An elementary school in Montreal North is seen, Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Montreal. A new poll suggests more than half of parents plan to send their kids to school if and when they reopen, but that a significant number remain on the fence amid concerns about COVID-19.
An elementary school in Montreal North is seen, Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Montreal. A new poll suggests more than half of parents plan to send their kids to school if and when they reopen, but that a significant number remain on the fence amid concerns about COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A new project is underway to find out exactly how many children and teens in Montreal have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study will focus on kids ages two to 17 who have been in daycares, elementary schools, and high schools that have been randomly selected in four Montreal neighbourhoods: Beaconsfield; the Plateau Mont-Royal; Montreal North; and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Researchers with the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force say their study will better equip schools and health care professionals to implement prevention strategies.

Read more: Quebec raises coronavirus alert level for parts of Lanaudière as province sees 1,038 new cases

“We know children are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and can transmit the infection, but much uncertainty remains. This study will give us a good idea of how many children on the island have previously had COVID-19, which can help inform public health measures,” explains project lead Kate Zinszer, assistant professor at l’École de santé publique at  the Université de Montréal and researcher at the Public Health Research Institute.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The findings of this study will help us make decisions on interventions such as school closures and physical distancing as efforts focus on the balance between the direct health impacts of COVID-19 and the unintended consequences of confinement measures,” says Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal regional director of public health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Children and teenagers participating in the project will be regularly monitored and tested.

To know if your daycare or school is taking part in the study, you can visit the EnCORE website, encorestudy.ca.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusBeaconsfieldMontreal NorthPlateau-Mont-Royalcoronavirus childrenCOVID-19 ChildrenHochelagacoronavirus study
Flyers
More weekly flyers