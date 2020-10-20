New study to track coronavirus infection rates among Montreal area children

Send this page to someone via email

A new project is underway to find out exactly how many children and teens in Montreal have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study will focus on kids ages two to 17 who have been in daycares, elementary schools, and high schools that have been randomly selected in four Montreal neighbourhoods: Beaconsfield; the Plateau Mont-Royal; Montreal North; and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Researchers with the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force say their study will better equip schools and health care professionals to implement prevention strategies.

“We know children are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and can transmit the infection, but much uncertainty remains. This study will give us a good idea of how many children on the island have previously had COVID-19, which can help inform public health measures,” explains project lead Kate Zinszer, assistant professor at l’École de santé publique at the Université de Montréal and researcher at the Public Health Research Institute.

“The findings of this study will help us make decisions on interventions such as school closures and physical distancing as efforts focus on the balance between the direct health impacts of COVID-19 and the unintended consequences of confinement measures,” says Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal regional director of public health.

Children and teenagers participating in the project will be regularly monitored and tested.

To know if your daycare or school is taking part in the study, you can visit the EnCORE website, encorestudy.ca.