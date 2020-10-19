Coronavirus health crisis leads to 1,038 new cases, 6 more deaths in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting an uptick in new cases, deaths and hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus Monday.

The province recorded 1,038 new infections, marking the fourth consecutive day that cases have topped 1,000. The caseload now stands at 94,429 since the health crisis began and there have been more than 78,000 recoveries.

Six additional deaths occurred due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but authorities say two of them occurred in the last 24 hours. There have been 6,044 deaths to date in Quebec.

The number of hospitalizations also rose by five to 532. Of those patients, 92 are in intensive care, an increase of four from the previous day.

In Quebec, 21,613 tests were conducted on Saturday, the latest day for which that data is available. There have been 2,822,963 tests to date.

The province remains the hardest hit by the pandemic since it bore down on Canada in March. Last week, officials urged Quebecers to continue reducing their contacts to limit the impact of the virus.

