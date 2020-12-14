Coronavirus: 121 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 121 new coronavirus cases and one additional COVID-19 death since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,701, including 55 deaths.

Twenty-four of the new cases are in Barrie, while 21 are in New Tecumseth, 18 are in Bradford, 10 are in Springwater and 10 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Midland, Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene and Ramara.

Thirty-three of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 17 are community-acquired.

Six of the new cases are a result of congregate setting COVID-19 outbreaks, while six are a result of institutional outbreaks. One of the new cases is a result of a school coronavirus outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The source of infection for three of the new cases is undetermined. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Last week, the health unit reported 335 new coronavirus cases in the region, the highest weekly case count since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0:43 Coronavirus: Premier Ford touts ‘massive step forward’ in fight against COVID-19 as vaccines rollout Coronavirus: Premier Ford touts ‘massive step forward’ in fight against COVID-19 as vaccines rollout

For the most recent week, between Dec. 6 and 12, the average daily growth in confirmed cases was 1.8 per cent.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the region’s total 2,701 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 2,225 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

There are 22 current COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at six schools, six congregate settings, three long-term care facilities, three retirement homes, three workplaces and one hospital.

The school outbreaks are at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School, Portage View Public School and Steele Street Public School, all of which are in Barrie, as well as Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 90 outbreaks in the region since the start of the pandemic — at 24 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 15 educational settings, 13 retirement homes, 13 congregate settings, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 28 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

Tottenham Public School in New Tecumseth

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases, bringing the province’s total to 142,121, including 3,972 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement