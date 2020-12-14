Yarmouth RCMP seek ‘persons of interest’ in Colton Cook homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s South West Nova Major Crime Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of two vehicles who may have information about the September homicide of Colton Cook.

As the investigation continues, RCMP are seeking to identify the owners of a dark grey single cab Ford Ranger and an older model of a small silver sedan with a black rear bumper.

Grey truck (N.S. RCMP)

Police say on Sept. 26, two vehicles had been seen in the South Ohio area and investigators believe the drivers of either vehicle may be able to assist in the investigation.

Colton Cook’s partial remains were found near a burned vehicle on Sept. 27.

Cook’s identifiable remains were located near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers via the toll-free line or submit a secure web tip online or use the P3 Tips App.

