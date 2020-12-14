Menu

Crime

Weekend impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
OPP made several impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.
OPP made several impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend. File / Global News

OPP made several impaired driving arrests over the weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Sunday, Peterborough County OPP around 6:15 p.m. responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver on Highway 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough.

OPP say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.



Cameron Tiesma, 52, of Nepean, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21, 2021.

City of Kawartha Lakes

In the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday night, officers located a vehicle in the ditch on Gray Road, just outside the village of Fenelon Falls. The driver was determined to be impaired.

Lori Ann Naoum, 39, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 18.

Just after midnight on Saturday, an OPP officer clocked a vehicle travelling 141 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on Highway 35 just south of Lindsay. OPP say the officer determined the driver was impaired and in possession of cocaine.

Matthew Albert, 31,  Irondale, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, driving while suspended and racing a motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 28.

Then around 9 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle on Glenarm Road for a traffic infraction. Police determined the driver was suspended and impaired.

Christopher Archer, 26, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, driving while suspended and speeding.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 4.

Early Sunday around 3 a.m., OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 south of Lindsay for a traffic infraction. The investigation determined the driver was impaired.

James Wilson, 33, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and failure to comply with a release order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 28.

