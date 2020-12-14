Manitoba reports 241 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths Monday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba health officials say nine more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, and 241 new infections have been identified Monday.

Manitoba has now recorded 499 COVID-19-related deaths and 21,264 cases of the virus since March.

The latest deaths include:

a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 50s, both from the Winnipeg Health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Park Manor Personal Care Home;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at the Fred Douglas Lodge;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

two women in their 90s from the Winnipeg health region, both linked to the outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg;

a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region, linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home.

The latest cases identified Monday include 158 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, 38 cases in the Southern Health region, 12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 23 cases in the Northern Health region, and 10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Over the weekend, Manitoba recorded 633 new cases and another 25 Manitobans died from the virus.

The figures come as the province began scheduling vaccinations for health-care workers after the first doses arrive, expected to happen this week.

Eligible workers were notified on Friday, the province says, and it hopes the first clinic will be operating as soon as Wednesday.

Manitoba says about 900 health-care workers in critical, acute and long-term care units will be first to receive the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Older workers in direct contact with patients as well as those in the clinics will at the front of the line and bookings will be accepted in the order received.

On Sunday, the province reported its booking service had received more than 100,000 phone calls since opening Saturday.

The province says some of the people who called do not meet the eligibility criteria, and they’re asking only people who do meet the requirements phone the booking line.

The province has only shared the phone number for making vaccine appointments internally within the health-care system.

It said additional dates will be added to immunize the priority group as soon as possible, based on the next deliveries of vaccine.

As of Monday provincial data showed there were 303 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 39 in intensive care, although health officials said hospitalization numbers, including ICU data, wasn’t available from the Prairie Mountain Health region Monday due to a technical issue.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.6 per cent provincially and 13 per cent in Winnipeg, according to the province.

The data shows there are 5,791 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

–With files from The Canadian Press

