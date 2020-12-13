Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s 1st batch of coronavirus vaccines have arrived, Trudeau says

By David Lao Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: UPS Healthcare president calls arrival of vaccine ‘magical moment’' Coronavirus: UPS Healthcare president calls arrival of vaccine ‘magical moment’
Coronavirus: UPS Healthcare president calls arrival of vaccine 'magical moment'

Canada’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine doses have now arrived in the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

Read more: Canada’s 1st shipment of coronavirus vaccine to arrive Sunday evening

The prime minister announced the arrival of Canada’s first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of a plane and two Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” reads part of Trudeau’s post.

Trending Stories

“This is good news. But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 Vaccinecoronavirus vaccine Canadavaccine canadacanada vaccine shipmentwhen can i get covid vaccinewhen will covid-19 vaccine arrive
Flyers
More weekly flyers