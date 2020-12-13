Canada’s 1st batch of coronavirus vaccines have arrived, Trudeau says

Canada’s first batch of coronavirus vaccine doses have now arrived in the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
The prime minister announced the arrival of Canada’s first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of a plane and two Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers.
“The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” reads part of Trudeau’s post.
“This is good news. But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance.
