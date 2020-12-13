Menu

Education

Six more Toronto schools to close until the new year: TDSB

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street.
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / Global News

Six Toronto schools will shut down on Monday due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board announced Sunday evening the following schools will be closed until the new year: City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood CS, RH McGregor ES, David Lewis PS, Grenoble PS and Oakridge JPS have been added to the list of schools shut down in the city.

The total number of schools shut down sits at 9. This includes Thorncliffe Park PS, Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy and Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto school closed until January after COVID-19 outbreak

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the TDSB told Global News those schools will remain closed up until December 18th and because the winter break follows for two weeks after, they are effectively closed until January 4.

In this particular case, they looked at the data from those five particular schools that are closing for the first time and based on their information, said they believed that students and staff should be dismissed,” Bird said

Students will be switching to remote learning during the closures.

Read more: 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at an elementary school in East York

Teachers will be contacting students, parents and guardians, to let them know next steps to get that up and running for those that aren’t already self-isolating at home due to a COVID case,” Bird said.

Thorncliffe Park PS and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy will remain closed on Monday until January 4.

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19TDSBToronto Public HealthToronto Schoolschool closures torontoToronto District school board closureTPH Investigation
