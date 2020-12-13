Quebec reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths

Quebec reported 33 new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Sunday and 1,994 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities said 12 of those deaths took place in the last 24 hours with the rest taking place at an earlier date. The provincial death toll now stands at 7,508.

The Health Department said there are now 880 people in hospital, up by 20 from Saturday. Of those, 123 are in intensive care, a decrease of six from the previous day.

Quebec conducted 38,320 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the most recent day for which testing data is available. It is the highest number of tests conducted in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. Quebec has now conducted over 4,314,810 COVID-19 tests.

The regions with the most new infections were Montreal with 748; the Quebec City area with 235, and Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 196.

The total number of people who have been infected with the virus in the province now stands at 163,915.

There are 31 private seniors residences and four long-term care centres where more than 25 per cent of residents have active cases of COVID-19, public health said on Saturday. There are a total of 149 private seniors residences and 69 long-term care centres with at least one case of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Quebec plans to begin vaccinating residents of two long-term care centres, Maimonides in Montreal and Saint-Antoine in Quebec City, on Monday.

