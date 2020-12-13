Menu

Canada

Fire causes $150K in damage to house in Saskatoon’s Buena Vista neighbourhood

By Roberta Bell Global News
Firefighters discovered the fire burning in a second-floor bedroom around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
Firefighters discovered the fire burning in a second-floor bedroom around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Saskatoon Fire Department says. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

A house in Saskatoon’s Buena Vista neighbourhood incurred about $150,000 in damage following a fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded within minutes to a 911 call that came in shortly before 7 p.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department said Sunday morning. Three engines, a ladder, a rescue, the battalion chief and an investigator were dispatched to a three-storey house in the 100 block of 8th Street East.

Read more: Home and vehicle fire prevention during winter weather

Smoke was coming from an upstairs window when firefighters arrived, the fire department said, they entered the house and confirmed the blaze was coming from a second-floor bedroom.

Trending Stories

The occupants, alerted by the smoke alarm, were able to evacuate, the fire department said.

No one was injured.

It took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. It was completely out by 11 a.m.

The damage was concentrated upstairs and the cause remains under investigation.

SaskatchewanFirefightersSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoonChristmas Fire8th Street fireBuena Vista FireBuena Vista SaskatoonSaskatoon Christmas fire
