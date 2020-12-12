22-year-old woman arrested in Winnipeg homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the city’s 41st homicide of 2020.

On Thursday evening, police responded to the report of a man assaulted in the area of Gilbert Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue and performed CPR.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition but later died.

The victim has been identified as Delaney Lee Sinclair, a 20-year-old man.

On Friday, Winnipeg Police homicide detectives charged Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross, 22, with second-degree murder.

She was detained in custody.

