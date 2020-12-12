Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old woman arrested in Winnipeg homicide

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 12, 2020 1:46 pm
Click to play video 'Burrows Avenue homicide' Burrows Avenue homicide
A 20-year-old man is dead after being assaulted in the city's Burrows-Keewatin neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the city’s 41st homicide of 2020.

On Thursday evening, police responded to the report of a man assaulted in the area of Gilbert Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg police report city’s 41st homicide of 2020

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue and performed CPR.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in critical condition but later died.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as Delaney Lee Sinclair, a 20-year-old man.

On Friday, Winnipeg Police homicide detectives charged Skyelyn Dawn Marie Ross, 22, with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

She was detained in custody.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=12dXdWWHUL2Q7tRcqWRNm_MXPBLwWz0br&#8221; width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceWinnipeg policeHomicideAssaultSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg death
Flyers
More weekly flyers