Health

Quebec reports 40 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,898 more cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
A man walks past a closed shop during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, on Friday, December 11, 2020.
A man walks past a closed shop during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, on Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 40 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,898 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Public health authorities say 14 of those deaths took place in the past 24 hours with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

The Health Department says there are now 860 people in hospital, down 11 from Friday. Of those, 129 are in intensive care, an increase of six from the previous day.

READ MORE: Stroke emerging as a symptom of COVID-19 in new research

Trending Stories

Quebec conducted 39,415 COVID-19 tests on Thursday, the most recent day for which that data is available, the highest number of tests conducted in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Quebec’s national public health institute says there have been an additional 1,624 recoveries from the novel coronavirus.

Quebec has reported a total of 161,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,475 deaths associated with the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
