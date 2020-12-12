Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
WATCH: New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell on Friday outlined the province's amended masking advice: for outdoor and drive-through locations where social distancing is possible, face masks aren't required unless the region is in the orange or red level.

New Brunswick health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 72.

The province says the new case is an individual self-isolating in the Saint John area.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 and a death in Edmundston region

Four New Brunswickers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care.

According to the province, only the Edmundston region is now in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 555 cases of COVID-19, and has seen 475 recoveries.

There have been eight deaths in the province connected with the virus.

New Brunswick health officials have completed 138,121 tests since the start of the pandemic.

 

 

