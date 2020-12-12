New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 72.

The province says the new case is an individual self-isolating in the Saint John area.

Four New Brunswickers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, three of whom are in intensive care.

According to the province, only the Edmundston region is now in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

1:29 Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery Edmundston area moves back to orange phase of COVID-19 recovery

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 555 cases of COVID-19, and has seen 475 recoveries.

There have been eight deaths in the province connected with the virus.

New Brunswick health officials have completed 138,121 tests since the start of the pandemic.