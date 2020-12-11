Menu

Crime

Police want to speak to 2 people seen near scene of deadly central Edmonton shooting

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Click to play video '1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton' 1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (From Dec. 8, 2020: A man in his 20s died Tuesday afternoon on a busy street north of downtown Edmonton, where police responded to a weapons complaint. Sarah Komadina reports.

As police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting in central Edmonton on Tuesday, they released new surveillance video on Friday and said detectives want to speak to the people seen in the images.

Mahad Bashir Farah, 25, died in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after he was shot. Police were called to a weapons complaint and found him lying in the street.

READ MORE: Autopsy finds man who died in central Edmonton on Tuesday was shot to death: police 

Police said the video released on Friday shows two people running from the area after the shooting occurred.

“The two ran southbound in the alley east of 109 Street, towards 109 Avenue,” police said in a news release. “They crossed 109 Avenue over to 108 Street and continued southbound.

“Several vehicles on 109 Avenue and 108 Street drove past them.”

Police did not say if the pair were suspects, people of interest or potential witnesses in their investigation.

One of the people in the video was wearing a yellow and orange safety vest, orange headwear, a dark-coloured shirt, dark pants and dark footwear. The other person was wearing a dark jacket, grey pants with dark stripes down the leg and dark footwear.

Trending Stories

The people seen in the video, or anyone who saw them or can help to identify them, are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

View images from the surveillance video below:

