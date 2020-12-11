Police want to speak to 2 people seen near scene of deadly central Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

As police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting in central Edmonton on Tuesday, they released new surveillance video on Friday and said detectives want to speak to the people seen in the images.

Mahad Bashir Farah, 25, died in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after he was shot. Police were called to a weapons complaint and found him lying in the street.

Police said the video released on Friday shows two people running from the area after the shooting occurred.

“The two ran southbound in the alley east of 109 Street, towards 109 Avenue,” police said in a news release. “They crossed 109 Avenue over to 108 Street and continued southbound.

“Several vehicles on 109 Avenue and 108 Street drove past them.”

Police did not say if the pair were suspects, people of interest or potential witnesses in their investigation.

Police seeking to identify two people in video from homicide scene: Investigators are releasing two video clips from the scene of a homicide that occurred downtown on Tuesday. The surveillance footage shows two people running from the area of 109… https://t.co/K8SJmJkdWi pic.twitter.com/bTSIYbujy0 — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) December 11, 2020

One of the people in the video was wearing a yellow and orange safety vest, orange headwear, a dark-coloured shirt, dark pants and dark footwear. The other person was wearing a dark jacket, grey pants with dark stripes down the leg and dark footwear.

The people seen in the video, or anyone who saw them or can help to identify them, are asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

