Crime

Autopsy finds man who died in central Edmonton on Tuesday was shot to death: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 8:49 pm
One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Global News

Police have revealed the identity of a man who died in central Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon and said he died of a gunshot wound.

The cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy, police said on Wednesday, adding that 25-year-old Mahad Bashir Farah was the victim of a homicide.

At about 3 p.m., on Tuesday, police officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Avenue and 109 Street. They found a man lying in the street. Police said paramedics were also called to attend but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police said homicide detectives continue to investigate and urged anyone with information to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Watch below: (From Dec. 8, 2020: A man in his 20s died Tuesday afternoon on a busy street north of downtown Edmonton, where police responded to a weapons complaint. Sarah Komadina reports.)

Click to play video '1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton' 1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton
1 person dead following weapons complaint in central Edmonton
