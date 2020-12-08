Menu

Crime

1 person dead, central Edmonton intersection closed as police investigate weapons complaint

By Caley Ramsay Global News
109 Street was closed to traffic between 108 and 110 avenues Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 as police investigated a weapons complaint.
109 Street was closed to traffic between 108 and 110 avenues Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 as police investigated a weapons complaint. Cam Cook, Global News

One person is dead following a weapons complaint in central Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:45 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said the north and southbound lanes of 109 Street were closed between 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue. Police were called to investigate a weapons complaint.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police did not release any other details about the weapons complaint or if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services said EMS crews were called to the scene at 3:07 p.m. A man in his late 20s was treated by EMS and declared dead at the scene, AHS said.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly before 4 p.m., several police vehicles and an ambulance remained at the scene. A blanket or tarp could be seen on the road while the street remained cordoned off by police tape.

One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Global News
One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
One person is dead after police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 109 Street and 109 Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Global News

— More to come…

