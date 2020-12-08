1 person dead, central Edmonton intersection closed as police investigate weapons complaint

One person is dead following a weapons complaint in central Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 3:45 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said the north and southbound lanes of 109 Street were closed between 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue. Police were called to investigate a weapons complaint.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Police did not release any other details about the weapons complaint or if anyone was injured.
A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services said EMS crews were called to the scene at 3:07 p.m. A man in his late 20s was treated by EMS and declared dead at the scene, AHS said.
Shortly before 4 p.m., several police vehicles and an ambulance remained at the scene. A blanket or tarp could be seen on the road while the street remained cordoned off by police tape.
— More to come…
