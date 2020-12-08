1 person dead, central Edmonton intersection closed as police investigate weapons complaint

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a weapons complaint in central Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:45 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said the north and southbound lanes of 109 Street were closed between 108 Avenue and 110 Avenue. Police were called to investigate a weapons complaint.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police did not release any other details about the weapons complaint or if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health Services said EMS crews were called to the scene at 3:07 p.m. A man in his late 20s was treated by EMS and declared dead at the scene, AHS said.

Police are on scene at 109th St and 109th Ave investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting. EMS confirmed they treated a man in his late 20s and he died on scene. Traffic is blocked in this area. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/dzD0hgo9Pc — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) December 8, 2020

Shortly before 4 p.m., several police vehicles and an ambulance remained at the scene. A blanket or tarp could be seen on the road while the street remained cordoned off by police tape.

