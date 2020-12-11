Menu

Crime

Langara College student sentenced for arson at campus in 2019

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 5:21 pm
The Langara College student accused of an attack that forced the evacuation of the campus is seen here in a previous court sketch.
The Langara College student accused of an attack that forced the evacuation of the campus is seen here in a previous court sketch. Global News

A Vancouver man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to an arson at Langara College last year.

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali, 24, pled guilty to deliberately setting fire at Langara College after two devices were detonated inside the school on April 1, 2019.

Vancouver police said Ali also assaulted another Langara student a month prior to the fire, which prompted him to come back and set a fire inside the school.

Click to play video 'Langara College alleged attacker facing more charges' Langara College alleged attacker facing more charges
Langara College alleged attacker facing more charges – Apr 5, 2019

Read more: Assault and robbery charges added for accused in Langara arson incident

Ali was convicted for arson with disregard for human life and assault, police said. He received one day in custody for the assault.

Trending Stories

Crown prosecutors had sought a sentence of four years and four months, followed by three years of probation.

Upon release, Ali will be subject to additional conditions and monitoring, police added.

Click to play video 'Langara College canceled classes after incident on campus' Langara College canceled classes after incident on campus
Langara College canceled classes after incident on campus – Apr 1, 2019

Officers previously said they are unaware of any reports of mental health issues relating to Ali.

Langara College confirmed last year that Ali was enrolled as a student, and had been for about two years.

The school was evacuated around noon on April 1, 2019, due to the fires, and police responded using the Emergency Response Team.

Ali was arrested by Metro Vancouver Transit Police several hours later in Surrey.

