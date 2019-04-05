Man accused in Langara arson incident to face bail hearing Friday

The man accused of setting off at least two incendiary devices at Vancouver’s Langara College on Monday is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali, 23, is charged with one count of arson related to inhabited property and one count of possession of incendiary material.

Langara College has confirmed that Ali is currently enrolled as a student, and has been for about two years.

Police allege he entered the college carrying at least three of the improvised devices.

The school was evacuated around noon due to the fires, and police responded using the Emergency Response Team.

Ali was arrested by Metro Vancouver Transit Police several hours later in Surrey.

Officials won’t say whether Ali had any ongoing disputes with students or staff, but sources have told Global News he may have sent taunting messages to the school following the fire.

His family says he moved away from home a year ago, and that they learned about the charges through the media.

Students were allowed to return to campus on Wednesday, however, the science and technology building has been closed through the weekend due to smoke and water damage.

Ali is scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.