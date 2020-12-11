Field hospital opens in Collingwood, Ont., amid 2nd COVID-19 wave

Send this page to someone via email

The Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) has opened a field hospital following a “sudden surge” in patients over the last few days.

The 18-bed facility at the Collingwood Legion has been set up and on standby since the spring and will not care for COVID-19-positive patients.

The field hospital will look after patients who require transitional care or an alternative place of care for those whose acute care needs have been met but may require transfer to rehabilitation, long-term care, a retirement home or other post-acute care services.

Patients at the Collingwood field hospital will be cared for by a team of doctors, nurses and personal support workers, in conjunction with dietary, environmental services, and support from the infection prevention and control practitioner.

“CGMH continues to work hard to preserve access to surgical services, we resume the backlog of surgeries, resulting from the spring ramp down,” CGMH’s president and CEO, Norah Holder, said in a statement.

“One of the set criteria from Ontario Health is a capacity level of no more than 100 per cent. By opening the (alternative health facility), we are able to continue to provide top notch care to all patients while working hard to keep surgical procedures in progress.”

Holder said all hospital doctors and staff are wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment, appointments are spaced out so that patients have more room in the waiting room and hallways and there’s more time allowed so that patient areas can be cleaned between appointments.

“Everyone entering the hospital is actively screened for symptoms prior to starting their shift on a daily basis,” she added.

Visitor restrictions have been rolled back to essential visitors only at the hospital.

