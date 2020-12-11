$1 million earmarked for Griffin House restoration

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hamilton’s national historic sites is in line for a $1-million restoration.

Ancaster’s Griffin House will be getting interior and exterior upgrades, as well as improvements to pathways and the construction of porch ramps, to make the building accessible to all visitors.

The federal government has announced $399,600 in funding, with the province committing $333,267 and the city covering the $266,673 balance of the cost.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly notes that the landmark offers residents a chance to “learn about Black history in North America, during the early years of the underground railroad as Black slaves fled from slavery.”

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi, Canada’s minister of labour, adds that by investing in historical and cultural landmarks, “we are not only helping raise awareness of Canada’s Black diverse history, we are also building more inclusive communities.”

The house was owned by Enerals Griffin, a Black immigrant from Virginia who was born enslaved but escaped to Canada and settled as a free man in 1834.

Griffin House was designated a national historic site in 2008.

The project will restore the interior structure and finishes, as well as the major components of the building’s exterior, including the foundation, siding, windows, roof and chimney.