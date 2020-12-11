Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged, fentanyl and cocaine seized in southern Alberta investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 11, 2020 1:02 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

Two people are facing charges after a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Taber Police Service.

Read more: Nearly $10 million in meth, coke seized in southern Alberta drug bust

The two were arrested on Dec. 9. While executing the warrant, police also seized:

  • 31 grams of cocaine
  • 4 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • body armour
  • brass knuckles
  • $930 cash
Trending Stories

“I would like to thank the ALERT team for undertaking this investigation and assisting our community with a serious public safety concern — an example of collaboration at its finest,” Taber Police Service Chief Graham Abela said.

Read more: Drugs, guns, crossbows seized from rural southern Alberta property

Story continues below advertisement

Kade Mehlhaff, a 27-year-old man, and Ireland Conroy, a 24-year-old woman, are both facing a number of drug-related charges. Police allege the two sold drugs throughout Taber and the surrounding area.

Taber is about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ALERTTaberAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsSouthern Alberta crimeTaber crimeALERT TaberTaber drug bustTaber drugs
Flyers
More weekly flyers