2 charged, fentanyl and cocaine seized in southern Alberta investigation

Two people are facing charges after a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Taber Police Service.
The two were arrested on Dec. 9. While executing the warrant, police also seized:
- 31 grams of cocaine
- 4 grams of suspected fentanyl
- body armour
- brass knuckles
- $930 cash
“I would like to thank the ALERT team for undertaking this investigation and assisting our community with a serious public safety concern — an example of collaboration at its finest,” Taber Police Service Chief Graham Abela said.
Kade Mehlhaff, a 27-year-old man, and Ireland Conroy, a 24-year-old woman, are both facing a number of drug-related charges. Police allege the two sold drugs throughout Taber and the surrounding area.
Taber is about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.
