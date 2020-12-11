2 charged, fentanyl and cocaine seized in southern Alberta investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Taber Police Service.

The two were arrested on Dec. 9. While executing the warrant, police also seized:

31 grams of cocaine

4 grams of suspected fentanyl

body armour

brass knuckles

$930 cash

“I would like to thank the ALERT team for undertaking this investigation and assisting our community with a serious public safety concern — an example of collaboration at its finest,” Taber Police Service Chief Graham Abela said.

Kade Mehlhaff, a 27-year-old man, and Ireland Conroy, a 24-year-old woman, are both facing a number of drug-related charges. Police allege the two sold drugs throughout Taber and the surrounding area.

Taber is about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge.