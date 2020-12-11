RCMP suggest planning ahead against ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of COVID-19, many Nova Scotians are partaking in online holiday shopping and RCMP suggest planning ahead to prevent potential thieves from stealing unattended deliveries.

Cst. Michael Alford of the Nova Scotia RCMP says the best way to prevent theft is to make items difficult to steal.

Some tips to protect against “porch pirates” include considering the best address for delivery, requesting signature confirmation, asking for packages to be left out of plain view, make arrangements when deliveries are scheduled to arrive, and consider investing in security equipment.

RCMP suggest Nova Scotians contact companies or organizations they are ordering from and ask about shipping options.

“In the busyness of the holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in online shopping and think less about what will happen when the packages arrive. It’s important to take steps to keep those deliveries safe,” says Alford.

The public is being told to report any theft or suspicious activity to police immediately.

For more tips on preventing theft this holiday season, follow along at Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Facebook and @RCMPNS on Twitter using the hashtag #PreventYourPresents.