Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dispute over stolen bong leads to assault, weapon charges in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 11:23 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser.
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a dispute over a stolen bong has led to assault and weapon charges against an 18-year-old man.

On Thursday afternoon, two people met up near Westwood and Willow roads to discuss a bong that may have been stolen the night earlier.

Read more: Guelph police investigate armed bank robbery

Police said the argument got heated and the suspect lifted his sweatshirt, allegedly revealing the handle of a black handgun to the victim.

He then tripped the victim to the ground and began punching him several times in the face with both fists, police said.

A Good Samaritan in the area broke up the fight and the suspect left in a waiting car, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Click to play video 'Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving' Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving
Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving

Police said the getaway car was spotted outside a home on Valleyview Drive and the suspect, along with two minors, surrendered themselves later that afternoon.

A black replica pellet gun was also found, police said.

An 18-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Truck driver ran away from crash on Guelph’s Hanlon Expressway, OPP say

The two minors were released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7513.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph NewsAssault Chargesstolen bongstolen bong assaultstolen bong guelphstolen bong guelph police
Flyers
More weekly flyers