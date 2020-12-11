Dispute over stolen bong leads to assault, weapon charges in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a dispute over a stolen bong has led to assault and weapon charges against an 18-year-old man.
On Thursday afternoon, two people met up near Westwood and Willow roads to discuss a bong that may have been stolen the night earlier.
Police said the argument got heated and the suspect lifted his sweatshirt, allegedly revealing the handle of a black handgun to the victim.
He then tripped the victim to the ground and began punching him several times in the face with both fists, police said.
A Good Samaritan in the area broke up the fight and the suspect left in a waiting car, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
Police said the getaway car was spotted outside a home on Valleyview Drive and the suspect, along with two minors, surrendered themselves later that afternoon.
A black replica pellet gun was also found, police said.
An 18-year-old has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
The two minors were released.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 519-824-1212 ext. 7513.
