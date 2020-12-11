Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

French woman killed in rare shark attack off St. Martin beach

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
A white sand beach is shown on the French Caribbean island territory of St. Martin.
A white sand beach is shown on the French Caribbean island territory of St. Martin. Andrew Woodley/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A French woman was killed Thursday in a brutal shark attack off St. Martin, which officials say was the first such incident in over a decade.

The attack happened in Orient Bay, a popular beach on the French side of the Caribbean island. The victim was swimming approximately 150 metres offshore at the time.

The shark tore the woman’s leg off in the attack, leaving her unconscious in the water. A boat operator who heard her cries showed up to pull her out of the water, but she died while she was being treated for her injuries, AFP reports.

Click to play video 'Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast' Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast
Giant 50-year-old great white shark found off Nova Scotia coast – Oct 6, 2020

The woman has not been identified, but authorities say she was staying on the island on sabbatical from France. Various reports say she was in her late 30s or early 40s.

Story continues below advertisement

The attack shocked residents in St. Martin and in St. Maarten, the Dutch-controlled portion on the same island. St. Martin’s government banned all swimming and water sports for 48 hours after the death.

It was the first fatal shark attack in St. Martin in recent memory, government spokesperson Alain Rioual said.

Read more: Video shows U.S. Coast Guard protecting swimmers from sharks with gunfire

It was also the first unprovoked shark bite since 2005, according to Tyler Bowling, who tracks such incidents for the Florida Program for Shark Research. He told the Associated Press that shark bites are extremely rare, with only 34 unprovoked bites on record for the entire Caribbean region over the last 20 years. A total of four people died in that span.

It’s unclear what type of shark was involved in the attack. Nurse sharks and Caribbean reef sharks are the most common species in the area, but experts say they’re generally not a threat. Tiger sharks and bull sharks are also known to live in the area, though actual attacks are quite rare.

“It’s pretty unusual in that part of the world,” said Gavin Naylor, program director of the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.

Read more: Pregnant woman saves husband from shark attack in Florida

Story continues below advertisement

Naylor told the AP that most Caribbean shark attacks happen in the Bahamas due to the large number of tourists there. He says it’s quite surprising to see a fatal incident in St. Martin.

“We see a very strong correlation between shark bites and the number of people in the water,” he said.

The St. Martin attack occurred two days after another deadly incident in Hawaii, where a shark fatally injured a surfer in Honolua Bay.

A victim’s surfboard is shown following a shark attack in Hawaii on Dec. 8, 2020.
A victim’s surfboard is shown following a shark attack in Hawaii on Dec. 8, 2020. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

The victim, a 56-year-old man, died in hospital on Wednesday. A women’s surfing competition was also halted due to the attack.

International Shark Attack File reported a total of 64 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks worldwide last year.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SharkShark attackSt. MaartenSaint MartinSt. MartinTourist killedst maarten sharksst martin islandst martin shark attackst martin sharks
Flyers
More weekly flyers