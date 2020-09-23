Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Pregnant woman saves husband from shark attack in Florida

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 2:41 pm
Can sharks really smell blood from a mile away?
WATCH: Jay Ingram explores some of science's most commonly asked questions in The Science of Why Volume 3.

A pregnant woman came to her husband’s rescue during a shark attack in the Florida Keys, hauling the man out of the water and out of the predator’s reach, officials say.

The attack happened Sunday morning on Sombrero Reef near Marathon, Fla., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta resident Andrew Eddy and his family were snorkelling off a private boat on the reef when the the shark attacked, police say.

Read more: Dads tackle sex offender accused of spying on girl in bathroom at Cracker Barrel

Witnesses say a 2.4-3 metre-long bull shark sank its teeth into Eddy’s shoulder, doing severe damage.

His pregnant wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy, did not hesitate. She dove into the water and hauled Eddy back to the boat, then climbed up herself.

Story continues below advertisement
Researchers come face-to-face with massive shark in stunning video
Researchers come face-to-face with massive shark in stunning video

Eddy, 30, was airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories

The sheriff’s office says nobody was fishing or chumming the water in the area before the attack.

Read more: Meet the ‘sturddlefish,’ an accidental hybrid of two ‘fossil’ fish

No one else was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PregnancySharkShark attackFlorida Keyspregnant womanMonroe County Sheriff's Officepregnant woman saves husbandshark attack florida
Flyers
More weekly flyers