Pregnant woman saves husband from shark attack in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pregnant woman came to her husband’s rescue during a shark attack in the Florida Keys, hauling the man out of the water and out of the predator’s reach, officials say.

The attack happened Sunday morning on Sombrero Reef near Marathon, Fla., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta resident Andrew Eddy and his family were snorkelling off a private boat on the reef when the the shark attacked, police say.

Read more: Dads tackle sex offender accused of spying on girl in bathroom at Cracker Barrel

Witnesses say a 2.4-3 metre-long bull shark sank its teeth into Eddy’s shoulder, doing severe damage.

His pregnant wife, Margot Dukes-Eddy, did not hesitate. She dove into the water and hauled Eddy back to the boat, then climbed up herself.

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Researchers come face-to-face with massive shark in stunning video Researchers come face-to-face with massive shark in stunning video

Eddy, 30, was airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says nobody was fishing or chumming the water in the area before the attack.

No one else was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Associated Press