Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after multiple-vehicle crash in Hagersville: OPP

A driver has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Hagersville, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

Investigators say the three-vehicle crash happened at Haldimand Road 55 and Concession 12 in Walpole.

Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. Police have not yet revealed the cause of the collision.

OPP say Haldimand Road 55 is closed between Concession 11 and Concession 13.

Concession 12 is also closed between Haldimand Road 74 and Sandusk Road.

