Behind the lens: Global Okanagan cameraman retires after 43 years of service

Bruce Dawson started working at Global Okanagan in 1977, when the station was then known by its call letters, CHBC.

On Friday, after spending his entire working life shouldering a camera to get pictures that tell the story, Dawson finally retired.

His vision behind the lens helped build the Global Okanagan brand, and, in the process, make it an icon in the community.

“Time flies when you’re having fun. This near 44 years raced past,” said Dawson.

Anyone can point a camera, but it takes an artist to be a cinematographer, using light and imagery to tell a story with every frame.

And that’s exactly what Dawson did for more than four decades.

“Every day, I was privileged to work with amazing talented coworkers,” said Dawson, “whose guidance and friendship was humbling, and I’m glad they carried me along for the ride.”

Through his eyes and lens, viewers throughout the Okanagan saw themselves.

“You don’t always need to ‘create the magic ‘ for people,” said Dawson.

“The people are the magic and I get to watch it, capture it and share it with others.”

With his camera, Dawson held up a mirror to Okanagan to show us who we are and where we live.

And if you don’t believe me, take it from perhaps the most popular person to ever grace the on-camera side of Bruce’s lens — former weather personality Mike Roberts.

“The singular most important person that has ever worked at CHBC television,” Roberts said of Dawson’s 43-year tenure at the station.

“Because (he) brought everyone out to be better.”

We here at Global Okanagan will miss Bruce as he goes on to enjoy the rest of his life without having to shoulder the weight of a broadcast camera.

For those of you at home who may have spent any time watching his incredible 43-year body of work, you probably will, too.

“I just want to thank all the people of the Okanagan and beyond, that kept me active and excited,” said Dawson.

“I hope I could help them with their need.”

