Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peel Regional Police recover 82 iPads stolen from schools during break and enters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 12:31 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing.
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they have recovered 82 iPad tablets stolen from Brampton public schools over the last several months.

Police say windows were smashed and iPads were stolen from elementary schools overnight on multiple occasions since July.

Investigators say the incidents took place at six Brampton-area schools.

Read more: Apple store in California robbed of $40,000 worth of products

They say several iPads and Macbook computers belonging to the schools have since been sold to the public through resale sites.

Trending Stories

Anyone in the area who has bought a device matching that description on sites such as Kijiji between July and October is asked to contact police.

A 17-year-old from Brampton has been charged with breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence, and is set to appear in court at a future date.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
peel regional policestolen ipadsBrampton school break and entersBrampton school theftsPeel Region break and entersPeel Region theftsStolen iPads Peel Region
Flyers
More weekly flyers