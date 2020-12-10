Curve Lake First Nation receives critical aid kits from Hydro One, GlobalMedic

Send this page to someone via email

Central Ontario’s Curve Lake First Nation received more than 500 critical aid kits on Thursday as part of a province-wide initiative to support First Nations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hydro One and GlobalMedic, a Canadian charity specializing in disaster relief and aid, are providing more than 500 kits to Curve Lake First Nation as part of their project to distribute 13,500 kits to Indigenous communities across Ontario.

The kits contain staple food items, resuable face masks and soaps. The initiative was launched in June with 10,000 kits and an additional 3,500 were announced in November.

Curve Lake First Nation will be distributing the kits at their physically-distant Celebration of Sharing event on Dec. 17, where community members can access additional supports including meals for the holidays.

“Given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic, we are grateful to have the support of community partners such as Hydro One and GlobalMedic,” stated Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung. “With the higher rates of complicating health factors in First Nation communities every little bit of support we can provide goes a long way.”

“Distributing these kits at the start of the holiday season will help create a sense of security and support the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Thank you to @HydroOne and @globalmedicdmgf, and our friends at the Metis Nation of Ontario for organizing today’s event. Hydro One has donated 10,000 kits to help 88 First Nation communities across Ontario. I’m blown away by the #OntarioSpirit in this province.@billwalkermpp pic.twitter.com/lLYDDyyLSb — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 19, 2020

Penny Favel, Hydro One’s vice-president of Indigenous relations, says they’re “grateful” to work with Indigenous communities during this challenging time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Extending our partnership with GlobalMedic is one way we are able to support Indigenous communities and families, including Curve Lake First Nation, to help meet immediate needs,” said Favel.

