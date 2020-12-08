Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 8 2020 6:12pm
01:30

Indigenous leaders flag treaty obligation for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Saskatchewan treaty commissioner Mary Culbertson said Canada is legally obligated to give Indigenous communities early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

